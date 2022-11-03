The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a passenger.

Officials said the incident happened at 11:15 p.m. and Moore and Miller were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies will be done to determine their causes and manners of death, according to officials.