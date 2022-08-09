BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday just before 2 a.m.

Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30, of Bakersfield were identified as the people who died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Segura was the driver and Castro was the passenger of the Kia.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign on Melcher Road and T-boned the Kia.

Three occupants of the Dodge were taken to Kern Medical for moderate to major injuries.

A post-death examination is to be done on Segura and Castro, according to the coroner’s office.