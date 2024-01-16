BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were killed after the truck they were riding in veered off the road and crashed into a pillar along southbound Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

The two men were riding in a Ford truck on southbound Highway 99 when for an unknown reason, the Ford veered off the roadway and struck a metal guardrail. The impact caused the vehicle to travel south where it struck a concrete pillar of the Wible Road over-crossing, according to CHP.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A victim’s family identified Rodolfo Pulgarin Monarrez, 18, as one of the two victims. According to Monarrez’s family, Rodolfo and the other victim were welders heading to pick up some equipment from the office before driving to Coalinga for work. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover funeral costs.

The investigation is ongoing CHP said.