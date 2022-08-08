BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died and three were injured early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 155 and Melcher Road, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP officials responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Officials said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Dodge, failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling on Melcher Road approaching Highway 155. The other vehicle, a Kia, was also approaching this intersection on Highway 155 crossing Melcher Road.

The Dodge T-boned the Kia causing major damage to both cars.

The driver of the Dodge, a 17-year-old Delano boy, and the two passengers, a 17-year-old Delano boy and a 21-year-old Bakersfield woman, were transported to Kern Medical for treatment of moderate and major injuries. The driver, a 33-year-old man, and passenger, a 31-year-old woman, of the Kia, both Bakersfield residents, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. None of the victims have been identified.

Traffic was impacted for about two hours for investigation.

Officials said alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.