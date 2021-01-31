2 killed, 2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed and two were seriously injured in a three-vehicle DUI collision early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 2:17 a.m., officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane after receiving reports of a major-injury collision involving three vehicles.

Two adults suffered life-threatening injuries due to the collision and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Two additional adults suffered major injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are currently listed in critical condition, the department said.

The CHP said the cause of the collision was determined to be a DUI driver. Jesus Moran Mendoza, 35, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury. The investigation is ongoing.