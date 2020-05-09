2 injured in Oildale dog mauling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were hospitalized after they were attacked by two dogs Friday night in Oildale, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Hickerson Drive at just before 10:30 p.m. A spokesperson said deputies received a call about two pit bulls attacking a person in the neighborhood.

A second person was attacked by the dogs as deputies were headed to the area, according to the spokesperson. Sgt. Mauricio Marquez at the scene said the two people — and man and a woman — are expected to survive their injuries.

Marquez said deputies shot at both dogs and animal control took the dogs into custody.