BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol says two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash south of Bakersfield when a car ran a stop sign.

The collision happened about 5:50 a.m. when a car ran a stop sign at the intersection of Adobe and Sandrini roads and was hit on its passenger side by a red pickup, officers said. The driver of the car was flown to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The pickup’s driver had minor injuries and stayed at the scene, the CHP said.