BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were left with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol officials said they received the call for the collision on northbound I-5, north of Twisselman Road at 10:40 a.m.

After investigating the crash CHP determined Simranjeet Singh, 20, of Vacaville, Calif., was driving a semi-truck northbound on I-5 north of Twisselman Road between 55 and 60 miles per hour in a construction area.

Due to his high speed, Singh was unable to safely stop behind the stopped traffic ahead and collided with four other vehicles, according to officials.

Allan Shultz, 77 and SusanShultz, 76, of El Dorado Hills, Calif., sustained moderate injuries caused by the collision and were transported to Mercy Hospital, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The occupants of the other three vehicles were not injured during the crash.

California Highway Patrol officials said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.