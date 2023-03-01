BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men on post-release community supervision were arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit ending in an orchard in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a business burglary just before 4:30 a.m. The two men allegedly occupied a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of New Horizon Boulevard, just east of Stine Road.

Police located the stolen vehicle on Hosking Road at Wolfpack Drive and attempted to pull it over. The driver failed to stop and led officers on a 10-minute chase, the release said.

The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle got stuck in an orchard on Herring Road and Ashe Road. The suspects fled on foot but were taken into custody a short time later, BPD said.

Police arrested Raul Cerda, 30, and Stephen Ingle, 38, of Bakersfield, according to the release.

Cerda was wearing ballistic body armor, police said. He was arrested for a separate felony arrest warrant, burglary, being a felon in possession of body armor, auto theft, conspiracy and other charges, according to BPD.

Ingle was armed with a loaded stolen handgun and was arrested on a separate felony arrest warrant and on suspicion of burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, auto theft, conspiracy and other charges.

There are no other suspects, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.