BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two mysterious deaths turned a central Bakersfield neighborhood on its head.

The unexplained deaths happened more than a year ago but Bakersfield police say the investigation never stopped.

Their deaths are still a complete mystery. Two people lived in the home for years. One of them was an Air Force Vietnam veteran.

Neighbors noticed their disappearance when a horrible smell attracted buzzards and crows.

65-year-old Bobie Lyn Swanson and 71-year-old Amanda Leah Wottring lived at a home on H Street in central Bakersfield for years. Neighbors that 17 News spoke with a year ago say they were quiet and friendly.

However, they were found dead in this home but they weren’t discovered quickly.

“You can obviously smell them. I saw the crows going around, like in a circle, right here,” Marlene Ramos a neighbor said. “We seen it, all of us but we didn’t know until the cops came and took them and I say that was about a good month.. and she was already dead dead, real dead.”

Neighbors said police didn’t come to the home for weeks even after complaints from neighbors about the horrible smell. Neighbors also said even then, police didn’t act until looters gutted the residence for days.

“Two mornings we’ve seen people come out. I called the police one day, they had a clear tub, a big plastic tub, full of stuff, so I called the police but the guy was gone and then they did it again the next morning,” Diane Coker a neighbor said.

The coroner removed the bodies last March. The coroner didn’t release their names until Wednesday.

Swanson was buried at the Bakersfield National Cemetery as a part of the unaccompanied veteran’s program. It’s a program to bury vets who have no next of kin.

Swanson severed in Vietnam as an Airforce sergeant.

Originally, Bakersfield police reported a woman and a man were found dead inside the home.

That man was confused for Amanda Leah Wottring. Wottring originally identified as William Gregory Wottring but legally changed their name in 2008.

The city declared Swanson and Wottring’s home abandoned last month and declared it a public nuisance. It was demolished this week. Trash, pill bottles, junk and scorched debris is all that’s left.

“Homeless people break in even though there’s boarded security they know how to break the boards off and get in,” Steven Oakleaf the owner of Oakleaf General Engineering Construction said. “They build little fires to cook their food, they fall asleep and then the house catches on fire.”

We’d like to present a clearer picture of the lives of Air Force Sargent Bobie Swanson and Amanda Wottring.

If you can add anything, email Marco Torrez at 17news@kget.com