WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco.

The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a total of five people.

Officials identified Alfredo Caal, 25, as the driver of the vehicle that collided with another. Hugo Tiul was identified as the passenger of Caal’s vehicle.

Both men were from Lost Hills, Calif. and died at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled for both men to confirm the cause and manner of deaths.