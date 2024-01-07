OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition after being involved in a three-vehicle crash near Oildale Sunday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Manor Street and Denise Avenue regarding a traffic collision on Sunday, Jan. 7 at approximately 6:11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined three vehicles were involved.

Officers said the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a red coupe was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Manor Street while the other involved vehicles, a black crossover and red sedan, were traveling southbound in the 10 block of Manor Street at the time of the collision.

Two people sustained major injuries and were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, BPD said.

It is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor in the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.