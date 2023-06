BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A refrigerant leak prompted a hazmat response and sent two people to a hospital Tuesday near Tehachapi, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the Revol Greens facility on Pellisier Road at around 11 a.m. for the leak. Fire officials said the leak was contained within the facility.

Twenty-one people were treated for exposure, two were taken to a hospital for treatment.