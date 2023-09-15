BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the city council’s vote to approve two major traffic calming projects, two historically underserved neighborhoods are getting a much-needed infrastructure upgrade.

The city plans to revamp the 5-square mile Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Corridor and the Niles and Monterey corridor with pedestrian, bicycle, and other safety improvements. The project also includes improved signage, street lighting and more.

“They should have done that a long time ago […] that’s going to help the safety for our children, our families could go out without being afraid that they’re going to get hit by a car,” resident Ruben Valles said.

The improvements take place in Ward 2, the ward of Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, who says the improvements represent the council’s goal to focus on these neighborhoods.

“We recognize that there have been many neighborhoods that have been disinvested in for far too long and so we are trying to make up for a lot of those missed opportunities over the decades,” Gonzales said.

With pedestrian safety being a big issue in Bakersfield, Gonzales said these improvements could save lives.

“There are children right here and I dread to think about children walking on the sidewalk along this path right here and getting hit by a car,” he said. “That’s the real fear. We’re trying to prevent fatalities, we’re trying to prevent serious injuries.”

The city plans to pay for the project with the help of grants and also will use funding from Measure N. Gonzales says those funds have made a big difference for the city.

“It’s that investment that is generating upwards to $100 million annually for us to do a whole host of things […] that really has been the game changer for us,” Gonzales said.

“It has been a long time coming, but there have been significant steps along the way that we’ve been making in order for us to get here it doesn’t happen overnight,” said Gonzales.

To learn more about both projects visit here and here.