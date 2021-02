BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two hikers are safe after they were lost in the mountains in southern Kern County.

At around 6:45 p.m. Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Mount Pinos Nordic Base area for reports of two lost hikers. They told police that they became disoriented and were unable to make their way back to their vehicle.

A search and rescue team was called, but before they could arrive, a good Samaritan was able to help them back to their vehicle. No one was hurt.