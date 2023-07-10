BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Bakersfield won a jackpot and a man from Delano won big at the new Eagle Mountain Casino location in June.

According to casino officials, Carlos from Bakersfield hit a $100,754.26 jackpot with a bet of $4.40 on the Tree of Wealth machine.

This jackpot was one to 3,678 in June totaling $8.8 million.

Casino officials say Jose from Delano won $11,508.91 while betting $1.80.

Eagle Mountain Casino awarded over $30 million in jackpots in 2023, according to officials.