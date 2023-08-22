BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating the deaths of two men after they were found inside a car that plunged into a canal.

Officers responded to East Panama Lane for reports of a car going into a canal just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14. Officials located the car, but said they were not able to reach the vehicle to determine if anyone was inside due to the fast moving current.

Search and Rescue crews also responded to the scene and were able to remove the car from the canal around 9:50 a.m. That’s when police discovered the two men dead inside.

The Kern County Coroner’s office identified Brian Ivan Medrano, 29, and Carlos Eduardo Benitez, 27, both of Bakersfield as the decedents found inside the vehicle. Their officials cause of death will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.