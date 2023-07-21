BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and another was injured after a motorist crashed into another vehicle and a fence, causing the car to roll over and eject both occupants on Akers Road early Friday morning, according to Bakersfield police.

BPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacheco Road and Akers Road after receiving reports of an injury traffic collision. At the scene, officials found a man and woman who had been ejected from their vehicle, according to a release from the department.

Police said the man was traveling north on Akers Road and collided with another vehicle traveling west on Pacheco Road around 12:10 a.m. After the initial crash, the man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a fence causing the car to roll over and ultimately eject both occupants.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured. However, a passenger sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital for medical aid, the release said.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.