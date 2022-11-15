TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and another sustained major injuries after both being ejected from an overturned vehicle collision near Kernville early Monday morning, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported to the crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Mountain Highway 99 south of Corral Creek. Officers said a 2014 Hyundai was traveling north on Mountain Highway 99 when the driver drifted off the road, lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the rocky terrain.

Both men were ejected as the vehicle overturned. A 29-year-old man from Lake Isabella , Calif., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

CHP identified Jeremiah, Hudson, 45, of Johnsondale, Calif., as the second occupant of the vehicle. Hudson was transported to Kern Medical and is listed with major injuries.

Neither men were wearing seatbelts, according to the release. Officers said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the decedent’s identity at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation.