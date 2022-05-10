RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Two earthquakes were reported near Ridgecrest late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A preliminary report from the USGS said the first was a 3.5 magnitude earthquake that happened around just before midnight Monday about 17 miles southeast of Ridgecrest. It had a depth of about 8 kilometers.

The second earthquake was reported about and hour later around the same area as the first. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake had a depth of about 8 kilometers.

Geologists said the area could experience aftershocks for years following the 2019 earthquakes.