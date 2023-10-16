BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two dogs were rescued from a fire Monday night on Sully Court in southwest Bakersfield, according to Bakersfield Fire Department captain Tim Ortiz.

Ortiz said 23 fire personnel from BFD and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the fire, which started just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews began to extinguish an attic fire in a single-story home.

The fire is believed to have started from an electrical fan, according to Ortiz.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, Ortiz said, but the structure sustained minor to moderate damage.

Units are still on scene as of Monday night.