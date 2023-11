BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two dogs were killed in a fire early Wednesday morning in Delano.

Video from the scene shows the fire burning inside the residence on Casa Serena Drive.

Investigators said a parent inside was woken up by the sound of smoke alarms, then grabbed two children and rushed outside to safety.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire, but were unable to save the dogs due to the intensity of the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.