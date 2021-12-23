2 dogs died, 4 people displaced in multiple-alarm fire on Morin Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday night, a 2nd-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex on Morin Court in southwest Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on Morin Court near Wilson Road in south Bakersfield at around 6:50 p.m.

A 2nd-alarm fire is a severe fire that requires multiple engine and ladder companies and multiple battalion chief units. Twenty-seven personnel were on scene addressing the fire.

Bakersfield Fire Department officials said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment complex.

Four people were displaced from the apartments and two dogs were killed. Firefighters were able to save one additional dog.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.