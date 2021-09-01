2 Delano men killed in Tulare County crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said two men from Delano were killed in a crash near Porterville early Wednesday morning.

According to CHP, officers received a call about a crash just before 7 a.m. on Road 192 just north of Avenue 104, just southwest of Porterville.

CHP says a 25-year-old man and a 78-year-old man from Delano were traveling northbound on Road 192 in a Chevy Cavalier when their vehicle drifted into southbound lanes and collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado. Both men in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known why the vehicle went into oncoming traffic lanes, CHP says.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with minor injuries.

The Tulare County Coroner’s Office will identify the two Delano men.

Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CHP in Porterville at 559-784-7444.