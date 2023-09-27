EDITOR’S NOTE: The kittens were rescued from the structure fire.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters rescued two kittens in a two-alarm fire in Taft Tuesday night.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Warren Street around 8:41 p.m. Tuesday. Upon firefighter arrival, a 1500 square foot house was found with smoke and fire.

Firefighters found a second story attached to the home and started a second alarm, according to KCFD.

Firefighters received a report of a potential victim and a search was conducted and no victims were found. The fire was then quickly extinguished.

Two kittens were rescued but it is unknown if anyone was displaced, fire officials say.