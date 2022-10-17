BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported at 6:41 a.m. on Corcoran Road just north of Highway 46 and involved three vehicles. A total of five people were involved.

One person was trapped in a vehicle, two others were alert and walking and two other people were declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

CHP has shut down all traffic on Corcoran Road while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information is made available.