BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-vehicle collision that left at least two people dead occurred on the freeway of Highway 99 Saturday at around 3 a.m.

According to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers from both the BPD and California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of the collision in the Hosking Avenue area of Highway 99.

The officers then discovered that two cars, a Honda passenger car, and a Dodge pickup truck had collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway, the release says.

Authorities say the officers caught the Honda completely engulfed in flames with two passengers inside, an adult male and a 15-year-old girl.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene with the driver surviving albeit with serious injuries after managing to exit the burning car, officials say.

Investigators found that the Honda failed to stop at a dead-end, thus entering the freeway upon traveling eastbound and later getting hit by the Dodge pickup upon arriving in the southbound lane.

Highway 99 was closed to southbound travelers for several hours because of the collision but later reopened.

Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased at a later time.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.