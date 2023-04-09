BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two died and four suffered life-threatening injuries in a fatal crash at Interstate 5 and Laval Road that occurred Sunday morning at 2:48 a.m., according to a release by the Kern County Fire Department.

The crash saw all six occupants of a vehicle ejected with two suffering fatal injuries and four severely injured victims treated on-scene and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the KCFD release says.

Image courtesy KCFD Image courtesy KCFD

The Kern County Sherriff’s Office coroner will release the identities of the deceased at a later time.

KCFD advises road travelers to leave early to avoid being in a hurry, never drive when drowsy and distracted, wear seatbelts, and obey posted speed limits.