OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — CHP deputies said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left one man and one woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale.

The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP.

A 50 year-old man was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle with a female passenger north in the fast lane of North Chester Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said. Gannon Stane, 23, of Bakersfield, was driving a Subaru west on Bancroft Drive, according to officials.

The motorcyclist turned right on North Chester Avenue. As Stane entered the second lane, the motorcycle veered to the right into the second lane where it hit the front left door of the Subaru, deputies said.

The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from the motorcycle, landed on the roadway and sustained fatal injuries.

The identities of the rider and passenger of the motorcycle will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.