BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and 2021 Toyota models — were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

The drivers will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 760-373-8606.