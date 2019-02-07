2 CHP officers help mother give birth to baby girl along Highway 99

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Bakersfield CHP officers are being hailed for their work to help deliver a baby girl overnight on the shoulder along Highway 99.

CHP says they received a call just after midnight on Tuesday, Feb 5 for a woman who was in labor, but stopped in a car on the southbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of 7th Standard Road.

CHP officers Caid and Chavez responded, and when they arrived, the woman was already in labor.

Caid grabbed a medical supply bag while Chavez helped the woman eventually deliver the baby at 12:22 a.m.

Baby Samantha and the mother were eventually taken to Kern Medical.

Samantha weighed 5 pounds and measured 17 inches long and was the mother's fifth child, CHP said.