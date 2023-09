BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Two children suffered major injuries after vehicle collided with a house in northwest Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on Phairfield Street and two juveniles were pinned under a vehicle.

The children both have major injuries, according to CHP.

The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, according to the CHP page.