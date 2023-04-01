BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating social media threats targeted at a pair of graduates of two Catholic high schools namely, Garces Memorial High School and St. Francis School.

According to a letter sent to parents, BPD officers were contacted and the diocese filed a report as soon as staff and faculty learned of the online threat targeting two graduates of the schools.

BPD confirmed the threat originated from outside Bakersfield and targeted two Garces Memorial students who graduated a decade ago, but not toward any current students and staff.

However, the diocese confirmed the messages mentioned St. Francis School alumni.

Officials reportedly added more security to the campuses as a precaution.

BPD said detectives are still actively investigating the case and there are no recorded arrests.