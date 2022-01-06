2 businesses to replace 2 stores leaving The Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two shops at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue are closing their doors, but operators say two new businesses will be coming in.

Home furnishing store Williams Sonoma and jewelry outlet JULIA confirmed they are closing at the end of January.

The Marketplace says two businesses will soon open in their place: Love Sushi and Sola Salon Suites.

Williams Sonoma also confirmed its Pottery Barn location at the Outlets at Tejon will close at the end of the month, with a tentative final day of Jan. 23, but it could be sooner.