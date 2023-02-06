BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office.

KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare check of two people who had not been seen in several days, the release said.

When deputies arrived they found two deceased men in the residence with trauma to their upper bodies. A weapon was also found at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.