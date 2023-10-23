KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Bakersfield suspects in a robbery and assault with deadly weapon investigation have been turned over to the Bakersfield Police Department after a high-speed chase in Kings County over the weekend, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy says he was on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 21 around 6:24 p.m. when he received a notification from the Bakersfield Police Department reporting they were tracking a black Mercedes-Benz that had been involved in a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

With this information, the deputy said he was able to spot the Mercedes as it entered the Walmart parking lot in Hanford. He activated his lights and attempted to pull the Mercedes over.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspects were identified as Kiera Lee and Kemora Lee.

Sheriff’s officials say the driver of the Mercedes, Kiera Lee, made a U-turn coming dangerously close to striking the patrol car. Kiera led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Highway 198.

With the assistance of numerous other deputies, a perimeter was established, and the Kings County Air Unit responded to the scene. Sheriff’s officials say Air1 located two subjects hiding in a nearby brush. A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and several announcements were made over the PA system. Upon hearing a K-9 was at the scene, both subjects gave up and they were taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials say a cell phone belonging to the victim from Bakersfield was located wedged in the windshield wiper well between the windshield and hood of the Mercedes. The phone had been used to track the movement of the Mercedes as it came to Kings County. The phone was turned over to Bakersfield PD.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Kiera and Kemora were turned over to Bakersfield PD as they continue their investigation. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office will be recommending charges to be filed with the Kings County District Attorney’s Office, including evading while driving the wrong way, hit and run with property damage, and resisting arrest.