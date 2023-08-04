BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health inspectors closed two restaurants after roaches were found during inspections this week.

The two restaurants are: New Taj Palace Indian Restaurant located at 3805 Ming Ave. and Kipsy Cafe located at 3807 Auburn St. The reports were dated Aug. 2.

According to a report, inspectors found cockroaches under and behind a dishwasher and sink area in the kitchen. Inspectors also noted several cracks and crevices and instructed management to make repairs.

A manager at the New Taj Palace Indian Restaurant told 17 News they have been making repairs and cleaning areas as instructed by Kern County Public Health. They plan on reopening Saturday morning.

At Kipsy Cafe on Auburn Street, inspectors found live roaches in the kitchen area and instructed management to clean and sanitize utensils and a mechanical dishwasher. Health inspectors also instructed Kipsy Cafe to repair broken tiles in the kitchen area and to seal and repair openings in walls where roaches were hiding.

A call to Kipsy Cafe on Friday afternoon was not answered.