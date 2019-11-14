UPDATE: PG&E reports power mostly restored to customers who briefly lost power Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE (4:31 p.m.): PG&E’s website reports two areas of Bakersfield that lost power Wednesday afternoon have mostly regained power.

A map from the PG&E website screencaptured at around 4:30 p.m. shows some power outages affecting few customers, but no widespread outages.

___

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E reports two outages in Southwest and South Bakersfield are affecting over 7,100 homes and businesses Wednesday afternoon.

According to PG&E’s outage website, the two outages were reported at around 3:40 p.m.

An outage in Southwest Bakersfield is affecting 4,136 customers.

A PG&E map shows the outage in an area stretching south of the Westside Parkway at Buena Vista Road south to Harris Road.

PG&E is investigating the cause and estimates power to be restored in the area by 7:15 p.m.

A second outage, reported in an area east of Highway 99 in South Bakersfield is affecting 3,070 customers.

The outage is affecting an area surrounding White Lane and South H Street.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage and estimates power to be restored by 5:30 p.m.