BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue.

According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence.

The deputies then issued an arrest warrant, forced entry and took Matthew Difalco, 24, and Bret Reed, 34, into custody.

Difalco was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, resisting arrest, kidnapping, fleony vandalism, making threats and spousal battery, officials said. Reed was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.