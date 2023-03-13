BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men for allegedly smuggling in methamphetamine in the Wofford Heights area Sunday.

According to a statement by the KCSO, deputies arrested, Kody Brooks, 28, and Justice Rycroft, 27, of Lake Isabella and Kernville for allegedly smuggling the methamphetamine after responding to an alarm at a marina in Wofford Heights.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary and drug-related offenses and were booked at the Central Recieving Facility.