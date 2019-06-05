2 arrested and 1 at large after short car chase

Two people were taken into custody after a car chase in Central Bakersfield.

A helicopter with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle and reported it to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD caught up with the stolen vehicle and a pursuit started.

With the assistance with KCSO’s helicopter the chase was short lived. The driver, a 28-year-old man and passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were taken into custody. A third man is still at large who got out of the vehicle when the woman got in, before the chase began. There are no details on the third man’s description.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

KCSO was on scene assisting and said that the stolen car may be in connection with some of the county’s cases.