BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman were arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting an elderly woman at a business on Ming Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Petsmart on White Lane for a grand theft around 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to police. At the scene, officers found a 79-year-old woman who had assault injuries.

A witness at the scene provided information regarding the suspect and suspect vehicle, according to BPD. Officers then arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man in connection to the robbery and assault.

The woman and man were taken to the county jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, elder abuse, applicable robbery and conspiracy charges, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the police department at 661-327-7111 or Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.