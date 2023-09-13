BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire engulfed a home near the Kern County Fair grounds with two people trapped inside.

According to Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Albertson, crews responded to calls of a structure fire around 5 a.m. on Amador Avenue. Firefighters at the scene found a raging fire with two people still inside.

Shortly after, firefighters pulled out the two people and both did not suffer any injuries.

Initially, fire crews had water supply issues with a hydrant, but they were able to supplement the water system with another engine and contacted California Water Service to help increase water pressure in the area.

Arson investigators are on scene conducting their investigation. Fire crews are still on scene putting out the fire.

Amador Avenue is closed. Avoid the area if possible.