BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint.

Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas.

This is not the first time the home caught fire.

“It had previously burned over the 4th of July weekend in the same residence burned a detached garage, so again there were no utilities to the structure it was vacant at the time,” Brian Bowman, BFD Battalion Chief, said. “Crews were able to knock fires down and keep it out of the apartment complex as well as the home.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.