2-alarm structure fire breaks out in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — A 2-alarm structure fire broke out in Bodfish Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. on Kilbreth Drive, according to PulsePoint. Residents told 17 News the fire started at a vacant home and then spread to another home nearby. No one was injured in the fire and everyone made it out safely, according to one of the homeowners.

Homeowner Javier Reyes was working when he got the phone call that his house was on fire.

“I drove over here and saw flames were coming out of the back bedrooms, the roof was on fire, my wife was crying and I didn’t know what to do,” Reyes said.

Reyes said their home was ruined but they’re grateful no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.