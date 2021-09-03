2-alarm structure fire prompts evacuations in Delano

UPDATE (12 p.m.) — All evacuation orders have been lifted.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire at a cold storage facility with ammonia onsite is prompting evacuations in Delano.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning at Solorio and Sons Cold Storage at 710 Glenwood Street, according to Pulse Point. Fire crews from Kern County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and located the large warehouse fully engulfed. While battling the blaze, fire crews say they discovered two large ammonia tanks. That’s when officials requested a two-alarm response.

HAZMAT teams responded due to the threat of an ammonia leak. Several agencies are on scene and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Kern County Fire Department.

Delano Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to the smoke from the structure fire, according to officials. Classes will resume at 10 a.m. Robert F. Kennedy High School is also on a two-hour delay, according to school officials. Delano High School is not impacted. Officials say Cesar E. Chavez High School is also on a two hour delay for those who live close to the structure fire.

According to Ready Kern Alert, the following evacuation orders are in place:

“If you live or work in Delano between Eleventh Avenue south to First Avenue, between Dover Street east to Jefferson Street, on both sides of Highway 99, please pay close attention to this message. The following area is under an Evacuation Order: Ninth Avenue south to First Avenue, between Fremont Street east to Glenwood Street. There is also a shelter in place advisory for the following surrounding areas: Eleventh Avenue south to Ninth Avenue, between Dover Street east to Jefferson Street on both sides of Highway 99. Ninth Avenue south to First Avenue, between Dover Street east to Highway 99. Eleventh Avenue south to First Avenue, between Glenwood Street east to Jefferson Street Shelter in place means go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows, and prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction. An evacuation center will be set up at the 11th Avenue Center, 200 West 11th Avenue, Delano.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.