BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire crews quickly worked to put out a two-alarm fire in north Bakersfield late Wednesday night.

Fire crews at the scene encountered a multi-unit single story building with heavy smoke pushing out of two units and light smoke coming from a third.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut the garage to a commercial building near Meadow’s Field Airport on Pegasus Drive. Multiple rotating crews used multiple water hoselines to extinguish the fire which, was put out in less than two hours.

Once the fire was knocked down officials searched for potential victims but did not find anyone inside. The blaze damaged most of the contents inside the building including multiple off-road UTVs. Damage is estimated to be $200,000, according to KCFD.

No injuries were reported.

The official cause is under investigation, but faulty electrical components are suspected.