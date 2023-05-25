BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm fire engulfed the Mariposa Thrift Store Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department battled the blaze from the ground and on top of a ladder at 1221 Baker Street. Video from the scene appears to show the inside of the store was almost completely destroyed by the fire.

A vacant unit next to the thrift store was also damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.