BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm fire broke out in an abandoned commercial building in Arvin, prompting Kern County Firefighters to use air support to extinguish the blaze.

According to a release from Kern County Fire Department, the blaze broke out just after 3 a.m. in a 20,000-square-foot building on Stockton Avenue and Sycamore Road in Arvin.

Photos provided by the Kern County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire from the second story windows and roof engulfed the building. Firefighters battled the flames through ground and aerial water streams.

The fire was knocked down about two hours after KCFD arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported by civilians or fire crews.