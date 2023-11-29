BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first installment of Kern County property taxes is due next month, according to the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector.

Payment must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 — or be postmarked on or before that date — to avoid a 10% late penalty, said a county release.

Residents have several payment options: mail payment to KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004; submit it in-person at Treasure-Tax Collector’s office on the second floor at 1115 Truxtun Ave.; use the Treasurer-Tax Collector website.

Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover cards are accepted for online payments; there’s a 2% service fee. There is no additional fee paying online with electronic checks.

Tax bills were mailed to property owners whose addresses were on file with the county as of Jan. 1. To get a replacement bill or find out how much is owed, call 661-868-3490 or email ttc@kerncounty.com.